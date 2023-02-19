I have been a snow bird for over 25 years. For the life of me I cannot understand why the Power’s that be make such stupid decisions about selling water and state land so Saudi Arabia can feed their cattle in Saudi Arabia! The House Committee of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Affairs that voted to OK this travesty ought to have their heads examined and told that the all can move to Saudi Arabia forth with. They are traitors to Arizona and to the People OfThe State! Do they think all that money from the sale is going to help when Arizona runs out of Water. Think the Saudis will save you?