Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our state and local agents looking to enhance the quality and conserve our water supply. The Colorado River recently declared a water shortage. Severe drought conditions, dry vegetation fueled wildfires and climate change has added to this water shortage. This shortage is seen first hand at Arizona and Nevada borders at Lake Powell and Lake Mead two of the rivers main reservoirs. The city of Tucson’s guidance for 2000-2050." is detailed , I wanted to see if anyone has considered Rainwater Harvesting?
There are basically three areas where rainwater can be used to water gardens, wash vehicles and even bath your pets. Rainwater collection is environmentally positive in many ways. These systems counteract storm water run off and so reduce flooding, erosion, and ground water contamination. When combined with enlightened infiltration designs like rain gardens, a natural state can be regained.
Thank you for reading
Erica Buelna
South side
