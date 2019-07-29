Developers are building out to Tucson's western mountains. Each house will be given a straw for sucking up the water deep into the earth, leaving it dry. HELLO!!?? Coupled with Rosemont---profit for a foreign company, selling to a foreign company---leaving destruction of beautiful mountains and polluting our waters in south and west Tucson. Meanwhile, the millenials are shunning Tucson, because they believe in climate change, and they see ever-diminishing water levels in Lake Mead. How long until Tucson has no water? KNOCK! KNOCK!! Anybody home?
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
