Developers are building out to Tucson's western mountains. Each house will be given a straw for sucking up the water deep into the earth, leaving it dry. HELLO!!?? Coupled with Rosemont---profit for a foreign company, selling to a foreign company---leaving destruction of beautiful mountains and polluting our waters in south and west Tucson. Meanwhile, the millenials are shunning Tucson, because they believe in climate change, and they see ever-diminishing water levels in Lake Mead. How long until Tucson has no water? KNOCK! KNOCK!! Anybody home?

Diane Stephenson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments