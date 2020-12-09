Letter: Water shortage

Thank you Arizona Daily Star for the 12/5/20 letter to the editor of Richard McKenna on the future water shortage in Arizona. Mr. McKenna correctly foresees a serious water problem in Arizona's water future and yet developers and legislators seem to ignore the obvious. As. Mr. McKenna states, the developers' submissions of water availability are "fictitious." It is time to really get serious about Arizona's water future.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
