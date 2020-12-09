 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Water shortage
View Comments

Letter: Water shortage

Thank you Arizona Daily Star for the 12/5/20 letter to the editor of Richard McKenna on the future water shortage in Arizona. Mr. McKenna correctly foresees a serious water problem in Arizona's water future and yet developers and legislators seem to ignore the obvious. As. Mr. McKenna states, the developers' submissions of water availability are "fictitious." It is time to really get serious about Arizona's water future.

Dale Gehring

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News