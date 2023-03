I’ve lived in Tucson since 1994,this is my home. The shortage of water is a very real problem,that if we don’t deal with it sensibly and quickly,Could become a disaster. I’m for allotting the use of water to homes,for watering purposes,and businesses to every other day. Unless this is addressed by everyone,it will continue to go nowhere. Hiding your head in the sand is not the answer,,Catherine Mazi/Smith