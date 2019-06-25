I came to Tucson because of the climate and the beauty of the region. I have tried all of my adult life to limit my impact on the environment; I taught environmental science as a career. In Tuscon, a water short area in the Southwest, I bought a preexisting home. I didn't add to the environmental by cutting down more of the Sonoran desert or placing additional demand on THE KEY resource of the Southwest, WATER.
Rosemont mine will be a disaster. Clearing the land and saying we will remediate the land is a joke. The forest will never come back - 10s of 1000s of years. (1,000 years equals 40 human generations.) The climate has changed. The forest has evolved. We can't remediate the climate to re-create the forest. The present value will be lost forever with respect to "humans." The watershed will be irrevocably altered. You can't mitigate the mine site by protecting land and water in another location. Stop Rosemont!
Malcolm Levin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.