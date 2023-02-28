Any possible solutions to the water problem facing the Southwest, including Tucson, must be based in reality. Reality, however, is the one thing the people tend to avoid. The foundational problem is that there are too many people all clamoring for a diminishing resource. And yet we see endless building going on all over town, with ever more people moving in. Why is "endless growth" considered so valuable, even when without water, literally nothing will grow? From there, we have swimming pools near many homes. Why? We plant flowers and trees that require lots of water, rather than remembering that we live in a desert and we should be encouraging drought-tolerant plants. Human beings cannot always have things their own way. In the end, like it or not, Nature will win. Until we face reality, limit population growth, and learn to live with--not against--the desert, we will not solve our water problems. But given human nature and its dislike of inconvenient reality, my hopes are not high.