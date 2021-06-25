Letter: Water Usage

I suggest to the Water department go through your records of higher usage in residential and commercial areas. The increased water usage should indicate swimming pools in single family or commercial building. This would apply to Management property companies who manage townhouse, condominium and other higher properties usage of water. If someone wants to add a pool to their back yard but know you will pay a higher unit price for your water usage than your next door neighbor who does not have a pool. My feeling is if you can afford a swimming pool or you move into a townhouse or condominium property be prepared to pay more for the amenity of a swimming pool. Why should someone living in the unincorporated section of the county pay the same amount of money as someone with a pool or who lives in a multi house area? If a townhouse or condominium area has one or more swimming pools they should pay more.
Donald Phillips
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.