Prior use claims i.e. "first come first served" to establish water rights in this country were shaped by old English and Spanish laws/customs when speaking of the western US. Without looking at 2nd Amendment creation when Muskets were in fashion or the exhortation to go forth and reproduce our species into a world enormously rich in resources (unlike our current 8 billion bulge) one can argue that our laws logically should match our current conditions/reality. Interesting that an 'intelligent species' can breed itself into over-use of earth's finite resources. Locally our lifestyle and numbers have nearly tapped out the Colorado River's water & electric generation. Our needs for pistachios & pecans as well as growing commodities such as cotton in arid lands is scant compared to vegetables grown in Yuma County. Our over-use of beef in lieu of pork/chicken/fish requires vast amounts of scarce water.