Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, water-thirsty mining must change. The "CopperWorld" 44-year project in the Santa Ritas, proposed by the Canadian mining company Hudbay, plans to use annually over 13,150 acre-feet of water - enough for 102,000 people or 41,000 homes. Hudbay claims it will replace all the groundwater with Colorado River water, but we all know that the dwindling Colorado River cannot provide a long-term guarantee. Moreover, copper is not in short supply, making the proposal to mine copper in the Santa Ritas a local environmental disaster and completely unnecessary. Typically, the state quickly grants permits for mines to pump our precious groundwater. The new administration should review Hudbay's proposal carefully. We need to ask: Does Arizona want to conserve water for current and future residents or allow it to be wasted and contaminated by a foreign mining company?

Gayle Hartmann

Midtown

