Letter: Water use in Arizona

Re: the Jan. 31 article "Desalination? Toilet-to-tap? Arizona will consider all."
Senate President, Karen Fann of Prescott, said there is no need to regulate private exempt wells because they can "only pump 35 gallons/ minute" of water suggesting 35 gallons / minute is a small volume of water. However, 35 gallons/ minute is equal to 50,400 gallons/day and this is a very large number considering the average use of water per person on a daily basis in Arizona is only 180 gallons / day per the state water department. The amount of water that a private exempt well can pump on an average daily basis should be regulated so that the amount water pumped annually is tied in some way to the needs of the average person. Clearly 35 gallons /minute over one year is not acceptable for a single family well while it is could be acceptable for a community well serving many families.
Gary Kordosky
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.