The proposed Rosemont mine in the Santa Rita Mt. Will drain 13 million gallons of water daily from the Tucson aquifer. Previous complaints have centered on the mine’s adverse affect on the tourist industry. Other things should be considered. Lower basin states are having their Colorado River allotment cut. Tucson and other cities are tasked with curtailing their water usage. Cities and homeowners are urged to find ways to conserve water. There is fear of water rationing. Under such circumstances is it wise to drain 13 million gallons of water daily from the aquifer?