Re: the Sept. 29 article "Rejuvenated Santa Cruz is cause for celebration on O'odham land."
Sunday’s Daily Star report on the return of naturally occurring surface water in the San Xavier area of the Santa Cruz River was a wakeup call for me. I realized that the problem was created by us, more underground extraction, and then solved by us, less pumping. Arizona absolutely needs more water but we must stop looking down.
Abundant fresh water is available, but it is just in all the wrong places. It would take just 19.5 minutes of Mississippi River outflow to fill Lake Mead from its current level and based on flooding history, they wouldn't miss a drop.
William Mulholland created modern Los Angeles by building the infrastructure to provide their water supply. We pump oil everywhere, why not water? It’s time for a new Louisiana Purchase and Arizona is looking for our Mulholland.
We’ll rename Skyline Drive after you.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.