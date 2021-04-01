Letter: Water, water everywhere?

For the last several months there have been a number of articles in the Daily Star describing a variety of issues associated with the present and future availability of water in Pima County. A recent letter (“Water should be Rosemont’s downfall”) pointed out the excessive amount of water that the Rosemont mine would use. While this is a salient point, there is another issue that was not touched upon, namely, the distinct possibility that the aquifers that sustain several cities located near the proposed mine site could be polluted to such an extent that those cities would no longer be able to to function. We also know what would happen next, Rosemont would be taken to court in an effort to force them pay for the remediation, if that was even possible. They would then follow the predictable path that other companies have followed by declaring bankruptcy, leaving us with an expensive mess to try to remediate.
Gerry Maggiora
Foothills
