 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Water, water everywhere?
View Comments

Letter: Water, water everywhere?

  • Comments

For the last several months there have been a number of articles in the Daily Star describing a variety of issues associated with the present and future availability of water in Pima County. A recent letter (“Water should be Rosemont’s downfall”) pointed out the excessive amount of water that the Rosemont mine would use. While this is a salient point, there is another issue that was not touched upon, namely, the distinct possibility that the aquifers that sustain several cities located near the proposed mine site could be polluted to such an extent that those cities would no longer be able to to function. We also know what would happen next, Rosemont would be taken to court in an effort to force them pay for the remediation, if that was even possible. They would then follow the predictable path that other companies have followed by declaring bankruptcy, leaving us with an expensive mess to try to remediate.

Gerry Maggiora

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News