Re: the July 30 article "What to know about AZ's biggest resort."

Anyone reading the article might be inclined to quote poet Samual Taylor Coleridge: "Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink."

All I see when staring at the accompanying photo is the massive resort water feature, one of several. The "development team" is led by a man whose family has owned a business "in the Valley for decades." Have they been and are living in a cave? This "biggest resort" behemoth "is expected to use about 5 million gallons of water, . . . for the pools and the 'swimming oasis.' "

Desert and drought are Arizona's reality. Doubt and denial won't change that. Who approves these water-consuming monstrosities?

Water-rationing is no fun. I lived on a South Pacific island for six years, where, if it didn't rain, water was rationed. Later, sailing across that same ocean on a sailboat meant serious water rationing. One learns to conserve. Or else.

Camille Gannon

West side