Letter: water water everywhere
Letter: water water everywhere

If I order something from New York, I will pay less for the delivery than someone who lives in California. That makes sense. So why shouldn't someone living where water delivery costs more pay the full cost of that service?

The citizens of Tucson have for many years subsidized the cost of water delivery for those people living in the Santa Catalina foothills. Dwellers at those higher elevations are well known to have incomes exceeding those within the Tucson city limits, yet the argument is being put forth that it is somehow unfair to charge some people more for water just because those individuals live in an area that increases the cost of delivering water to them.

This issue has been confronted before and defeated. I don't know what the outcome will be this time but, given that Arizona has just tried to give the wealthy more tax breaks, it will not surprise me to see this water subsidy continue.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

