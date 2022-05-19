 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water Water Nowhere

I would appreciate an explanation of why, in the midst of a 20 year drought, Tucson allows cemeteries to plant grass that needs to be watered? Do the "residents" of those areas care? Can't there be lovely rock designs instead? We have many rocks in Arizona. Can't trees be planted to shade the ground and provide a little pollution control? At least native trees don't need constant, wholesale watering. While we are at it, how can our local governments approve so much new development? Are Arizonans unaware that there is a water crisis in the southwest? I understand the need for housing, but it would be wise for us to determine from where we will get the water to service all these people. It appears that, as long as water comes out of the tap, many of us don't acknowledge that there is a looming problem. Maybe water rationing would bring it home before we are completely out of water.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

