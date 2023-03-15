Predictably, Republican politicians are fiddling while Arizona burns. Governor Ducey wasted over 200 million dollars on a no bid, totally ineffective, illegally trespassing, shipping container border wall as a political stunt and, possibly, as a path to a job at the company where he lavished all of that money.

Republican legislators are advancing a bill which will ban drag shows. Since logic is not the Republican leaders' Modus operandi, these actions are how they address the fact that the well is about to run dry.

The Star has reported that ten percent of the Colorado River water is lost to evaporation. Surely, some of that loss could be reduced in the CAP canals if they were covered instead of openly exposed. Why aren't our leaders doing things like this instead of creating a folly or proposing legislation which causes more division amongst Arizonans? The answer lies in the preceding paragraph.

rick cohn

West side