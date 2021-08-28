Letter: Water woes

In the 1950s it was proposed to use atomic bombs to build a canal from the Columbia River to Lake Mead. In the 1960s the Star printed a proposal to desalinate water in the Gulf of California near Rocky Point and pipe the water to the CAP canal. Enough rain fell for a few decades to hold off on the impractical wish list. Now in the 2020s we have a proposal to import water from the Mississippi River watershed and once again the desalination of water from the Gulf of California.
All water is local. The Mexican government will charge dearly above the cost of water to use their land. In San Diego near the ocean they are paying over $2000 an acre foot for desalinated water. The CAP is charging less than $300 right now.
The state should rebuild the CAP with a pipeline and not a canal. Maybe some infrastructure money could be used. Otherwise we'll have cracked highways from subsidence like Cochise County has.
Matt Somers
Midtown
