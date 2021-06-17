 Skip to main content
Letter: Water Wonders
Letter: Water Wonders

Just think! In the near future the vote recount will have been completed and the results thereof plus $10 will buy you a $1 bottle of water. Aren’t we lucky to have such a far seeing senate?

Michael Blaney

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

