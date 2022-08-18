Letter: Water

I read the article about the Colorado river dated Aug. 14th 2020.

Terry Goddard, President of the Central Arizona Project’s governing board said the people don’t realize we are in a serious situation. The people he referenced is the public at large, meaning you.

I want to say the people (us) have had no instructions on what to do. Have we been told to water our lawns only once a week? NO. Has there been a moratorium on new pools? NO. Other restriction installed to save water? NO.

Those restrictions or recommendations are for us, supposedly set up by you and the other highly paid people to implement. All we read about is a new business is coming to Arizona.

Rain and snow have not replaced our yearly water supply for the past 30 years. You guys have been kicking this water shortage can down the road for that long. Now you want to study the problem.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side