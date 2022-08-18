 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water

  • Comments

I read the article about the Colorado river dated Aug. 14th 2020.

Terry Goddard, President of the Central Arizona Project’s governing board said the people don’t realize we are in a serious situation. The people he referenced is the public at large, meaning you.

I want to say the people (us) have had no instructions on what to do. Have we been told to water our lawns only once a week? NO. Has there been a moratorium on new pools? NO. Other restriction installed to save water? NO.

Those restrictions or recommendations are for us, supposedly set up by you and the other highly paid people to implement. All we read about is a new business is coming to Arizona.

Rain and snow have not replaced our yearly water supply for the past 30 years. You guys have been kicking this water shortage can down the road for that long. Now you want to study the problem.

People are also reading…

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republican voter fraud

So let me get this right. Keri Lake is claiming prior to the primary that there is fraud and if she loses to Robson Taylor it's because of fra…

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News