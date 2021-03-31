 Skip to main content
Letter: WATER!!
Letter: WATER!!

I was moved by Dave Wegner's article on WORLD WATER DAY on March 22. What?? I've never heard of this!

It should be obvious to all of us living in this beautiful desert with Tucson's water scarcity that we might better understand this vital source and receive real education on WATER, its sources, uses and conservation of, rather than reading about water reform, increase in water charges, the gross water usage of construction and mining, so that real impact be made with all of us. Water is Life for all living beings - plants, animals, all of us.

I call for the City of Tucson to create World Water Day EVERYDAY to heighten our awareness on water.

Nancy Reid

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

