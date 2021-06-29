 Skip to main content
Letter: Water
Letter: Water

The City of Tucson is proposing charging water users who live outside of the city limits more money for water. Most of the wells within the city limits are too polluted to use and have been turned off. The water being used comes mostly from outside the city limits. People who live on top of this water are unable to drill wells because the City of Tucson owns the water rights. So, the people who live where the water actually is are going to have to pay more for the water being transported into the inner city. The people living in the outlying areas do nearly all their shopping and entertainment activities within the city and pay the taxes the city collects for that. The city uses that money to support all of the city functions including the dispersal of water. Something wrong with this proposal.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

