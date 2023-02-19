The focus of preserving our very limited water resources should not be just to eliminate certain countries from access. Any outside of Arizona entities should not be allowed to use Arizona water with no restrictions. Fondement from Saudi Arabia was allowed to have unlimited use of our irreplaceable ground water only by paying below market rental on acreage to grow alfalfa to ship to Saudi Arabia without restrictions. This was done by Arizonans officials through ignorance or personal benefit (read DESERT CADILLAC) and should be stopped now.