Letter: Water

In 1960 when I was a student living and studying German in Blaubeuren, Germany for several weeks, I stayed with a local family. In the bathroom there was a water box over the tub. In order to take a shower, I had to put a one-mark coin (about a quarter) into the box. One mark to soap up, one mark to rinse off. I could have put in more to enjoy the longer hot showers I take now, but I managed, even washing long hair.
Think of the savings if every house and apartment in Arizona had a water box! And if farm use was also metered and deep wells heavily taxed. Lettuce will be so expensive we will have to import from another state. Horrors!
But the aquifer might fill up again.
Eleanor Soler
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.