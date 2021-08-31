 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Water
View Comments

Letter: Water

  • Comments

In 1960 when I was a student living and studying German in Blaubeuren, Germany for several weeks, I stayed with a local family. In the bathroom there was a water box over the tub. In order to take a shower, I had to put a one-mark coin (about a quarter) into the box. One mark to soap up, one mark to rinse off. I could have put in more to enjoy the longer hot showers I take now, but I managed, even washing long hair.

Think of the savings if every house and apartment in Arizona had a water box! And if farm use was also metered and deep wells heavily taxed. Lettuce will be so expensive we will have to import from another state. Horrors!

But the aquifer might fill up again.

Eleanor Soler

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Local-issues

Letter: A real "Karen"

State Sen. Karen Fann is further besmirching the good name of Karen. What arrogance! Telling the Arizona Supreme Court they can't force her to…

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a wor…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News