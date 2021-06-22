Letter: Water

We live in a desert during a drought. There should be no swimming pools except public pools. Everyone should pay more for water. Gray water should be used to recharge the aquifer and not to water lawns or golf courses. Why isn't our water piped to prevent evaporation? We haven't invested in serious conservation and charging more could produce some revenue. LA is turning waste water to drinking water and so should Tucson. No new development should occur until the drought is over. The pandemic has shown that people don't care about others and in order to accomplish progress, legislation is required. How long are your showers?
Barbara Moore
East side
