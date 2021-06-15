Letter: Water

The Sunday Daily Star (6/13/21) proclaimed "Water worries should galvanize us" on page B1. By any subjective measure, we, in the southwest US are facing severe drought conditions, with no immediate solution (i.e. significant rainfall or snowmelt) in the foreseeable future. We are frequently warned of the possible need for increased costs, interruption of service, and rationing.
On page A1 of the same paper, the lead article reports, in glowing terms, of over 3,000 new homes being built, shoulder to shoulder, in Red Rock. The geological studies showing adequate water to support that development should make an interesting read.
The contradictions being presented here presents us with only one of two possibilities: 1) There is, in fact, no water crisis at all?, or 2) Someone is being paid large sums of money by housing developers to "look the other way"?
Those are the options.
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
