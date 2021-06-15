 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Water
View Comments

Letter: Water

  • Comments

The Sunday Daily Star (6/13/21) proclaimed "Water worries should galvanize us" on page B1. By any subjective measure, we, in the southwest US are facing severe drought conditions, with no immediate solution (i.e. significant rainfall or snowmelt) in the foreseeable future. We are frequently warned of the possible need for increased costs, interruption of service, and rationing.

On page A1 of the same paper, the lead article reports, in glowing terms, of over 3,000 new homes being built, shoulder to shoulder, in Red Rock. The geological studies showing adequate water to support that development should make an interesting read.

The contradictions being presented here presents us with only one of two possibilities: 1) There is, in fact, no water crisis at all?, or 2) Someone is being paid large sums of money by housing developers to "look the other way"?

Those are the options.

o

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our Water Tucson

As a Ward 6 City Council candidate who is passionate about innovative policy-making that meaningfully prioritizes sustainability and equity, I…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News