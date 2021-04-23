 Skip to main content
Letter: Water
Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the desert dry.

In exchange for a thousand jobs, we face the loss of 75,000 trees (adding to global warming and our desert heat), destruction of the pristine beauty of a sacred Native American mountain for thousands of years, and most devastating----precious water.

A foreign country will sell copper to a foreign country to manufacture products to sell back to us for billions of dollars---even when we have as much copper elsewhere in Arizona yet to be mined.

What is more valuable? Copper or water? John Denver (trained in the Tucson Boys Choir): "More people, More scars upon the land." Shakespeare: "Oh, what fools we mortals be."

Diane Stephenson, Retired Assistant Professor, U. of Mo-KC

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

