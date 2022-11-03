 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water

I am tired of hearing about water rights for water that is not here. States may have "rights" to a certain amount of Colorado River water, but if there is no water, the "right" is irrelevant. Most farmers and city dwellers in Arizona are here only because of Colorado River water. That water is almost gone, so we must use much less. Some farmers are looking at crops that can be used to make rubber that use way less water than cotton, corn, or alfalfa. Much of the alfalfa is shipped to Saudia Arabia, so in essence we are shipping our water to Saudia Arabia. Hemp uses much less water and can be used to make building blocks for houses. Many city dwellers and I are harvesting rain water and cutting water use by many methods. Ground water is not the answer since once it is depleted it is gone. Time to wake up!

Donald Ries

Southeast side

