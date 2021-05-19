Letter: Water

The article in today’s Star should frighten everyone. We are facing a critical water shortage in Arizona. Our biggest reservoirs are drying up. The Colorado River is running low. There is unbridled pumping out of the water in our aquifers.
Conservation must start now. The “progress” in our state, new businesses, new subdivisions (read: more new homes, new people, more infrastructure) is not sustainable without water. I call on Gov. Ducey, the entire legislature, the Chamber of Commerce, the Arizona Daily Star and other civic organizations to call an immediate halt to future development until such time as the water shortage crisis is over. Failure to take the blinders off puts Arizona at risk of becoming a desert dust bowl.
James Doyle
North side
