Letter: Water
Letter: Water

Isn’t it wonderful that the governor is sending the National Guard to the border and the legislature is recounting ballots! This should take everyone’s mind off the upcoming water shortages noted by the fake news.

Michael Blaney

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

