Letter: water
Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are greater than liberal vs conservative. Unless the writer is indigenous, she is just one of millions who have come to Arizona during the past 500 years, looking for a better life.

Water has always been key to Arizona’s success. The early pioneers recognized that irrigation development in the form of dam construction during Territorial days would benefit the key industries of the time, mining, agriculture and tourism. As the population and demand for water increased, surface pumping and water supplied by the CAP became necessary to maintain a viable and changing economy and lifestyle.

Climate change and outdated water laws are contributing to our current dilemma. Instead of making ridiculous partisan assertions, a more helpful solution would be to acknowledge the fact that the only way we are going to make a difference is to work and sacrifice together.

Susan Bickel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

