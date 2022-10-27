 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water

As someone who is in their 6th decade of living here I think there is a huge dichotomy between local and state governments encouraging us to conserve water and their actual policies. I totally agree we should all do our best to conserve water resources. However, I think it becomes a tougher sell when at the same time local governments are encouraging the people to limit their usage but allowing growth without having a plan that ensures an adequate water supply to us all.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

