I believe the recent demonstration against two Border Patrol officers by students of U of A is a perfect example of what is wrong with American politics today. One opinion letter recently pointed out that one of the purposes of higher education is to learn how to engage in a reasoned, informed and constructive approach to any subject (my interpretation of the letter). The student's actions did none of this and served only to further arouse negative and destructive emotions which add nothing toward reaching a rational solution to whatever problem they perceived.
I believe it would help if Dr. Robbins and the U of A faculty would set and enforce standards of respect and civil discourse for all students in matters of public affairs and make it part of their education for life in a better world.
John Liwski
Southeast side
