Letter: Way to show appreciation to Fire Fighters
It was suggested to me that a great way to show appreciation and gratitude to the fire crews battling the Big Horn Fire was to make a donation to the Wildland Fire Fighter Foundation (www.wffoundation.org). Apparently they do not have good worker’s compensation and this foundation was established to aid families of firefighters killed or injured on the job. Tucson is looking for ways to give thanks and this would be a great way to express it.

Toni Powell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

