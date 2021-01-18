Letter: We almost won

Why can't I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can't get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and wants a raise. Our Board of Supervisors have kept him in this position since 1993. I guess they think he is doing a great job, especially on our roads and potholes. Google tells me that he is the second highest paid County Administrator, behind only Los Angeles County. Hurrah for Pima County, we almost won. I don't believe any public administrator should hold the same position for 27 years but I doubt our Board of Supervisors will see it that way. After all, he did sponsor closing the bars after 10PM and we have all noticed how Covid 19 cases have plummeted since then.
Frank DeMayo
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.