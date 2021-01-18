 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We almost won
View Comments

Letter: We almost won

Why can't I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can't get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and wants a raise. Our Board of Supervisors have kept him in this position since 1993. I guess they think he is doing a great job, especially on our roads and potholes. Google tells me that he is the second highest paid County Administrator, behind only Los Angeles County. Hurrah for Pima County, we almost won. I don't believe any public administrator should hold the same position for 27 years but I doubt our Board of Supervisors will see it that way. After all, he did sponsor closing the bars after 10PM and we have all noticed how Covid 19 cases have plummeted since then.

Frank DeMayo

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Yes, Recall Finchem

If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News