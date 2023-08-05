I agree with this writer's take on Ciscomanni but must reject his calling his opponent, Kristen Engle, "an inept Democratic opponent". She was a first time candidate with a first time campaign staff. That said, she probably lost the election when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee walked away... pulling it funding. They panicked seeing how much "dark money" Ciscomanni received. Engle lost by 5,000 votes or there about. Not bad given the Arizona GOP's aggressive gerrymandering! Ciscomanni then had no voting history to defend. Now he does. Kristen is taking Ciscomanni on again. I doubt the national Democrats will make the same mistake twice. If Tucson voters want Congress to hear, and hopefully address, our critical issues such has long term water management, Kristen Engle is the only choice.