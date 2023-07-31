After reading “Ciscomani embraces bipartisan approach” (The Star, July 25), I had to wonder if the editor who budgeted this fawning piece had accepted a payoff. Seriously: It read as a handout from the congressman’s office or as a naive recitation of campaign talking points on the part of an out-of-town writer unaware of the controversies surrounding Juan Ciscomani’s election and service in the House.

Ciscomani is an astute politician who took advantage of a gerrymander and an inept Democratic opponent in 2022. He will be difficult to dislodge as long as he can keep the focus on his biography and not on the divisive issues that preoccupy his party. Instead, he serves up a pablum of seven bills. Three are inherently bipartisan: veterans services, stiffer penalties for cartel “spotters.” Three are regional housekeeping measures. Only one, aiming to boost copper mining, has the potential to spark debate. On the important issues of the day, and on Ciscomani’s voting record, the writer drew a blank.