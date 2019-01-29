Recently read the "Arizona Republic" and was shocked by the lack of content and that the national news is basically via USA Today insert. It is not anything close to being a real paper. What a shame and a sham. Reminds me of the myriad of newspapers in the Midwest (South Bend Tribune, for one) all looking the same, owned by one conglomerate.
So, thank you Arizona Daily Star, you are the same paper (perhaps better) that greeted me when I moved here in 1968. How Phoenicians can put up with the Republic (nothing to do with editorial positions) makes me wonder what is in their water? Please do not sell out like so many have. We surely need you. And thank you!
Carl Bosse
Green Valley
