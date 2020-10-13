 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We are in this together, remember?
View Comments

Letter: We are in this together, remember?

Hard-working citizens and owners of small businesses did not cause the current economic distress. It was the pandemic. They still need help, right now, or we will all lose more than we have already lost.

This week, Trump announced he was halting negotiations underway for a new relief package. He stated that after he won the election he would pass a major stimulus bill. Is the decision to postpone a relief package an attempt at bribery, or simply cruel neglect? Either way, it places politics before people and power struggles above the well-being of the community. Let's remember that we can get through this only by making sure that no one is left behind.

Catherine Nichols

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News