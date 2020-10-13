Letter: We are in this together, remember?

Hard-working citizens and owners of small businesses did not cause the current economic distress. It was the pandemic. They still need help, right now, or we will all lose more than we have already lost.
This week, Trump announced he was halting negotiations underway for a new relief package. He stated that after he won the election he would pass a major stimulus bill. Is the decision to postpone a relief package an attempt at bribery, or simply cruel neglect? Either way, it places politics before people and power struggles above the well-being of the community. Let's remember that we can get through this only by making sure that no one is left behind.
Catherine Nichols
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!