During the past 30 years, I have interacted with six different University of Arizona Presidents. Bobby Robbins is special. He is an innovator and by most objective measures, the University is better off than it was when he was hired. Test scores and gpa of new enrollees have increased significantly. Research funding is up. The UA is ranked higher by most publications. Our University is recognized as one of the premier Hispanic Servings Institutions in the country by the U.S. Department of Education.