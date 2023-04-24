During the past 30 years, I have interacted with six different University of Arizona Presidents. Bobby Robbins is special. He is an innovator and by most objective measures, the University is better off than it was when he was hired. Test scores and gpa of new enrollees have increased significantly. Research funding is up. The UA is ranked higher by most publications. Our University is recognized as one of the premier Hispanic Servings Institutions in the country by the U.S. Department of Education.
The University (and Robbins in particular) became a model nationally for dealing with the COVID pandemic. He is an excellent fundraiser who connects with students, donors, alumni, and politicians. During his administration, the Foundation’s endowment increased to over $1.2 billion. Our new Optical College is a national model, and the University recently secured over $160M for a new immunology research center.
Every President has critics, and Bobby Robbins is no exception. But from my perspective we are lucky to have him.
Ted Hinderaker
Midtown
