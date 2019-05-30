Re: the May 26 article "After pedestrian collisions, wounds are slow to heal."
Thank you Tim Steller for your recent columns on the rash of pedestrian killings in Tucson. You mention the March 26 accident involving Dan Benavidez. I knew Dan. We worked together at the Pima County Attorneys Office. You also mention Gladys (Ann) Blackmarr. I knew Ann. She was in my book club. Both of these wonderful people, separated by nearly 40 years in ago, shared a love of the Tucson Community. They both gave of their time, energy and financial resources to make it better. All the more reason their deaths are so sad. I am sure others who have either been injured or killed in pedestrian accidents were wonderful and loved people. That is what Tucson is all about----good people making a difference.
And now it is up to us to make a difference in the safety of our streets. Can the police and county attorney look at how these accidents are charged? Do laws need to be changed? Do we need to reinstate traffic cameras? And why is the statewide law on texting and driving not going into effect sooner than 2021? And do each of us need to slow down a bit while driving and be more aware? All of the above and more.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
