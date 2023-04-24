The April 14, 16, 19 Star opinion pieces of Hamed, Rappaport and Kozachik were quite persuasive on the TEP franchise proposal (Prop 412). From several perspectives we can do better by spending time negotiating with TEP for more meaningful participation in our climate action response. TEP is part of the shareholder capitalism milieu and I believe the community wants them (and the UA) to have more skin in the game. Small changes to the status quo won't do. Locking us into this 25 year agreement, as written, is not good. My wife and I have voted no on Prop 412 and think you should do the same.