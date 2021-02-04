 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We can do better.
View Comments

Letter: We can do better.

  • Comments

We have an unfortunate trend. When I read Tim Stellar's Opinion piece "City of Tucson must stop takeover of Reid Park pond, hill", I am reminded of how our our Leaders fall short in protecting our communities. This happens not only in regard to public spaces that our tax dollars fund, but also with programs that are funded by our tax dollars. Our "Justice" system can do better. During this pandemic, many of our loved ones are incarcerated, even though research shows that punishment is not an effective deterrent to many of the "crimes" that folks are incarcerated for. Through love and rigor, including healthy and free Park spaces, we can have healthier and safer communities. I did vote for the tax increase in 2017. I love our Zoo for many reasons. However, I did not agree to privatizing our Park space. Please speak up against this trend. Our leaders can't do the right thing if we don't speak up. Protect our parks. Protect our people.

Felicia Chew

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News