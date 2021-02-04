Letter: We can do better.

We have an unfortunate trend. When I read Tim Stellar's Opinion piece "City of Tucson must stop takeover of Reid Park pond, hill", I am reminded of how our our Leaders fall short in protecting our communities. This happens not only in regard to public spaces that our tax dollars fund, but also with programs that are funded by our tax dollars. Our "Justice" system can do better. During this pandemic, many of our loved ones are incarcerated, even though research shows that punishment is not an effective deterrent to many of the "crimes" that folks are incarcerated for. Through love and rigor, including healthy and free Park spaces, we can have healthier and safer communities. I did vote for the tax increase in 2017. I love our Zoo for many reasons. However, I did not agree to privatizing our Park space. Please speak up against this trend. Our leaders can't do the right thing if we don't speak up. Protect our parks. Protect our people.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.