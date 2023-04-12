500 years ago Martin Luther famously nailed his 95 proclamations to the Wittenberg Castle Church and started the Protestant break away from the Catholic church. Mike Carran's OpEd might not start a new religion but it should be nailed to the doors of the Arizona Senate and House. It's that important and it's that urgent.

If not Tucson--with not only more solar hour days than practically anywhere in the USA but also getting more and more wind--then where? If our elected officials cannot see past their own backyards to the landscape beyond then shame on them and shame on us for allowing them to be the gatekeepers of our future.