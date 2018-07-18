Re: the July 18 letter to the editor "TEP is showing its true self."
I've read several articles, including this latest one, complaining about TEP not doing enough to encourage the use of solar energy. "it has become obvious that they care more about the green of dollars then the green of our planet."
I'm no economist but common sense tells me that a privately run company, albeit a regulated utility, is in the business to make money. It has employees and stock holders that are waiting to see how best to improve their bond rating and therefore their bottom line. No business will actively encourage competition or strive to assist such competitors.
Am I wrong to believe that if 100 percent of Tucson residences and businesses utilized solar power, TEP would go out of business? Solar power may be our future but we cannot expect TEP to pave its way.
Phil Reinecker
East side
