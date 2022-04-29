 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We Can't Let Hate Win

Targeting marginalized groups scores easy political points. Our Republican legislators will continue to act despicably until it no longer works or until they’re called out as Michigan State Senator McMorrow recently did. In her public address which has been widely reported on news outlets and social media, she concluded that we can’t afford to turn away from vitriolic personal attacks.

In the meantime, a horrible price is being paid by a lot of confused kids in the LGBTQ community, belittled minorities and immigrants, and anyone else our extremist legislators choose as their flavor of the week.

Speeches such as the one given by Senator McMorrow on Tuesday provide a pivot point for our political future. We need to follow her example by making our voices heard loud and clear. Like her, we can’t let hate win.

Mark Silva

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

