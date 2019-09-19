Just received my yearly property tax statement. As usual my taxes have increased, this year by more than one hundred dollars. We in Pima County pay the highest property taxes in the state. Is anyone else outraged by this? Our county administrator is the second highest paid for his position in the country! That is not a misprint the country! What can you point to in Pima County that justifies his salary? The Pima County board of supervisors continuously vote to raise our taxes yearly. Many of us subsist on fixed incomes! Some supervisors run for office unopposed every single election and every single year they pick our pockets in the way of increased taxes. Is anyone asking why? We subsidize mismanagement of our county. I am a democrat and I want them out! Stop voting for these inept supervisors because they align themselves with your party. We deserve better!
Michael Morris
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.