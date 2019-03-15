Re: the March 13 guest column "Rosemont OK ignores the (more important) little picture."
Mort Rosenblum's recent column on the proposed Rosemont mine was insightful. The measure of revenues from tourism vs. the mine indicates that tourism creates a more sustainable stream of revenue for the state. If the mine were to be built, this beautiful and pristine place would be gone.
The majority of the copper and its revenues would go to foreign countries and the resulting blight would be ours forever. Our water resources would be vulnerable. My husband and I live 12 miles from the proposed mine and are concerned for the safety of people traveling on scenic Highway 83 with large trucks also using the road. It is my hope that the permit will be revoked.
Joan Pevarnik
Vail
