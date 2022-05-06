Letter: "We don't need no stinkin water to develop"

The Las Vegas Review Journal had a story on April 27, 2022, that pointed out that their half-billion dollar third "straw" was being activated after Lake Mead fell below the first "straw" intake . What does this mean?

The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is the water provider for southern Nevada. Their three intakes for water in Lake Mead are at 1050 feet in elevation for the first intake, at 1000 feet for the second, and at 860 feet for the third. Water level is now at 1055 feet, 25 feet lower than last year.

The story says that Lake Mead's water is now so low that first intake is useless for the first time ever. With nearly a half a million acre feet of water being held back from Lake Mead for electrical generation at Lake Powell, the Lake Mead water availability problems are becoming considerably worse more quickly.

ADWR and Arizona developers, how can there be a real 100-year guarantee for water?

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

